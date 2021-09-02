Uber names Abhilekh Kumar as Business Director for BD, India, Lanka



Abhilekh Kumar

In his new role, Abhilekh Kumar will be responsible for identifying and growing commercial relationships that serve Uber customers better and expand the company's footprint.

Abhilekh Kumar is ex-McKinsey and has taken up leadership roles in product management, strategy and planning, P&L management, and brand development at Yatra and Flipkart.

Uber has named Abhilekh Kumar as the new director of business development for its India and South Asia business, Uber said a statement issued on Wednesday.

Abhilekh has been with Uber since 2019, and has been a consistent advocate for safety of drivers and riders, driver well-being and rider experience. He has effectively leveraged the power of partnerships to solve some of the most complex problems facing the mobility industry, said the statement.

"I look forward to joining hands with industry leaders and offering industry-first services to both riders and drivers. Our aim will be to nurture and expand our partner ecosystem and provide them with the highest levels of safety and service quality, allowing the firm to continue making a difference," the statement quoted Kumar as saying.













