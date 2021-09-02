Video
BGMEA, Evercare sign agreement on the BIG4 Initiative

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Business Correspondent

Evercare Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Kaul and BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim signing an agreement on the BIG4 initiative in presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (standing behind) at BGMEA Gulshan office on Wednesday.

Evercare Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Kaul and BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim signing an agreement on the BIG4 initiative in presence of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (standing behind) at BGMEA Gulshan office on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement with on the BIG4 Initiative.
"BGMEA-Evercare BIG4" is a workplace health initiative that aims to partner with relevant stakeholders across public and private organizations in Bangladesh, says a press release..
The initiative focuses on prevention, timely diagnosis and management of non-communicable diseases among the working population. The 4 non-communicable diseases addressed in the initiative are Diabetes, Cancer, Cardiovascular and Chronic Respiratory diseases (including COVID-19 related).
Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer from Evercare and Shahidullah Azim, Vice President from BGMEA signed the agreement on the BIG4 initiative at a ceremony organized at BGMEA Gulshan office.
Also present at the event were BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Md. Mohiuddin Rubel and Tanvir Ahmed, former BGMEA Director Ashikur Rahman Tuhin, A M Abul Kashem Rony, DGM, Corporate Marketing and Md. Iftekhar Hossain, Assistant Manager from Evercare.
"We are honored to collaborate with BGMEA on such a significant workplace health initiative. We at Evercare believe that this collaboration will positively influence the health behaviors of large proportions of the working population and help build a healthier nation," said Vinay Kaul from Evercare.
Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA said, "It's our immense pleasure to have this partnership with Evercare as this initiative has the potential to facilitate better access to health care and improve health status of BGMEA Members and their families."
As part of this agreement, Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Evercare Hospital Chattogram will provide health services to the eligible owners and employees of all BGMEA member organizations. This will include providing timely access to services and privileges pertaining to pricing.


