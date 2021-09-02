Video
Stocks rise for 2nd running day, indices hit new records

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with the indices hitting a new record on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 47.14 points or 0.68 per cent to t 6,916-the highest since its inception more than eight years back on January 27, 2013.
Two other indices--the DSE 30 Index and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also advanced to new highs of 2,474 and 1,495, after gaining 20.77 points and 5.37 points respectively.
The market capitalisation of the prime bourse also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 5,600 billion crossing the previous high of Tk 5591 billion recorded just four sessions earlier.
Turnover, on the DSE stood at Tk 23.66 billion, up 5.20 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 22.49 billion.
Market analysts said stocks extended their rally as buoyant investors are putting fresh bets on major stocks anticipating positive momentum ahead riding regulatory moves. The Bangladesh Bank has asked all the scheduled banks to submit information regarding investment in the capital market from their special fund monthly instead of quarterly as was earlier.
Besides, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the revised public issue rules, extending the general investors quota to 70 per cent in the initial public offering, which encouraged the investors to the market, said a merchant banker.
The market cap of the CSE also hit a fresh all-time high at Tk 4,831 billion on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of Tk 4,825 billion recorded four sessions back.
Of the issues traded, 170 advanced, 124 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 30.53 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 995 million.


