Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIAC signs co-op deal with Indonesian arbitration centre

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) signed cooperation agreement with BALI International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (BIAMC), Indonesia on Tuesday.  
BIAC Chief Executive Officer. Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and BIAMC Founding Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Naz Juman Gulinazaer signed the cooperation deal virtually on behalf of their respective organizations.
BIAC CEO in his welcome address mentioned that this co operation between BIAMC and BIAC was very important for BIAC as BIAMC is an important ADR institution in the region.  
Moreover, it has come out from the three distinct interwoven Asia Pacific phenomena: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China's One Belt One Road (OBOR), and The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has a very significant role in economic development of this region.  China's OBOR policy is one of the most important and transformative initiatives that has been taken by a country which has been potential to change the economic life around the world.  
He also added that The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is also emerging as a very important institution and BIAMC is the part of this cooperation, so they have important role to play in this region and being associated with them is vital for us to sign the cooperation Agreement with BIAMC, Mr. Ali emphasised.
He stated that, due to the Covid 19 Global outbreak international trade and business disrupted in many ways. It is the duty of ADR centres to help the business people to overcome this situation by framing rules and making it easier for business community all over the world to resolve their disputes in an efficient way. That's why the international cooperation between important ADR institutions can be of immense significance.
BIAMC is a non-profit service centre located both in Denpasar, Bali and in Jakarta, Indonesia, devoted to international dispute settlement through arbitration, mediation and other forms of ADR.
In her welcome address, Ms. Naz Juman Gulinazaer, stressed the need of mutual cooperation between BIAC and BIAMC, as BIAC is an emerging hub of ADR in the region. She lauded BIAC's activities towards achieving a better ADR landscape in Bangladesh and beyond and hoped that the two institutions can contribute more  in the development of ADR in the region through mutual cooperation.
The ceremony was also attended among others by Professor Dr. Ida Bagus Rahmadi Supancana, Co-Founder and Chair of Advisory Board, Professor Abu Bakar Bin Munir, Co-Founder and Advisor and Ms. Rosa Cahyaningsih, Public Relations Manager from BIAMC. Mr. M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director and  Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager from BIAC were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nagad opens service point in each Upazila
Founder of Bangabandhu Parishad, former advisor to Prime Minister
Mercantile Bank holds training on customer service
London protesters ask BD to end coal mining on Phulbari Day
Pandamart begins weeklong bazaar campaign
India’s Subex gains strategic partnership with Robi
CVC Finance declares 5pc dividends
CSE revises its two price indices, effective from Sept 12


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft