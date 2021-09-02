BIAC signs co-op deal with Indonesian arbitration centre

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) signed cooperation agreement with BALI International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (BIAMC), Indonesia on Tuesday.

BIAC Chief Executive Officer. Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali and BIAMC Founding Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ms. Naz Juman Gulinazaer signed the cooperation deal virtually on behalf of their respective organizations.

BIAC CEO in his welcome address mentioned that this co operation between BIAMC and BIAC was very important for BIAC as BIAMC is an important ADR institution in the region.

Moreover, it has come out from the three distinct interwoven Asia Pacific phenomena: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China's One Belt One Road (OBOR), and The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has a very significant role in economic development of this region. China's OBOR policy is one of the most important and transformative initiatives that has been taken by a country which has been potential to change the economic life around the world.

He also added that The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is also emerging as a very important institution and BIAMC is the part of this cooperation, so they have important role to play in this region and being associated with them is vital for us to sign the cooperation Agreement with BIAMC, Mr. Ali emphasised.

He stated that, due to the Covid 19 Global outbreak international trade and business disrupted in many ways. It is the duty of ADR centres to help the business people to overcome this situation by framing rules and making it easier for business community all over the world to resolve their disputes in an efficient way. That's why the international cooperation between important ADR institutions can be of immense significance.

BIAMC is a non-profit service centre located both in Denpasar, Bali and in Jakarta, Indonesia, devoted to international dispute settlement through arbitration, mediation and other forms of ADR.

In her welcome address, Ms. Naz Juman Gulinazaer, stressed the need of mutual cooperation between BIAC and BIAMC, as BIAC is an emerging hub of ADR in the region. She lauded BIAC's activities towards achieving a better ADR landscape in Bangladesh and beyond and hoped that the two institutions can contribute more in the development of ADR in the region through mutual cooperation.

The ceremony was also attended among others by Professor Dr. Ida Bagus Rahmadi Supancana, Co-Founder and Chair of Advisory Board, Professor Abu Bakar Bin Munir, Co-Founder and Advisor and Ms. Rosa Cahyaningsih, Public Relations Manager from BIAMC. Mr. M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director and Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager from BIAC were present.







