Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain

As consumers demand that corporates uphold responsible sourcing standards and place emphasis on wanting to know that the clothes they wear are from sustainable sources, Epic Group, as a responsible global organization, has heeded this call.

It has kicked off an initiative to trace the cotton that makes up their fabric from farm to the final product. Epic Group has partnered with Serai, a digital B2B platform by HSBC, based in Hong Kong.

Serai launched its supply chain solution earlier this year that helps global brands and manufacturers access and unify complex supply chain information from multiple sources to gain full visibility over their global supply chain, says a press release.

Together with Serai, Epic Group will be building a network across their entire fabric supply chain - from fabric mills all the way to farms - to ensure that the cotton used in every piece of apparel is sourced sustainability. Epic Group hopes to expand this network in the future to cover all raw materials used in our fabrics.

Sunil Daryanani, joint CEO of Epic Group, said, "Supply chain transparency has become a cornerstone of our processes and is driven by the values that Epic Group is built on. In our relentless pursuit of sustainability, gaining visibility into our supply chain so as to ensure ethical sourcing plays an important part in us being a responsible global organization and delivering on our promise to our customers."

Vivek Ramachandran, CEO of Serai, said "At Serai, we're looking to shape the future of supply chains by making it easy for companies to collect and manage complex data to gain in-depth visibility into their global supply chains. This information can help them drive operational efficiencies, manage underlying risks and eventually achieve greater transparency and trust in their extended supply chain. We're excited to partner with Epic Group on their sustainability journey."









