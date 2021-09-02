BB tightens monitoring of banks’ special fund in stock market

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday tightened its supervision over 12 banks in investing money from special funds in the capital market as it has found deviation of those banks from compliance of the investment rules.

A BB circular issued on the day asked concerned banks to report to the central bank on a monthly basis on their investments in the capital market from the special funds they have earlier set up in the prescribed format.

The prescribed format require banks to specify the names of the scrips or mutual funds which were purchased from with funds from the special fund as well as to report on lending from the special fund to the merchant bank or brokerage houses.

In case of lending to the merchant banks or brokerage houses, the banks will have to collect data on investments from the merchant banks and brokerage houses and submit a compilation of the same to the BB.

The banks will have to report the BB about their investments in a particular month within the 5th day of the immediate next month, said the BB circular that came into force immediately after its issuance.

On February 10, 2020, when the capital market situation was dull, the central bank allowed formation of special funds worth up to Tk 200 crore by each bank as an additional option of making investments beyond the limit specified in the bank company act with a view boosting the capital market.

So far, 14 banks have set up special funds worth around Tk 1,700 crore. Initially the banks were allowed to report the BB on a quarterly basis. However, the central bank has introduced the new reporting timeframe as it found evidence of violation of rules by those banks while making investments in the capital market from the funds.

An initial assessment of the central bank found that at least 12 banks have violated the BB's rules in making investments to the capital market from the special funds. The BB found that the banks have invested at least Tk 80 crore in several scrips, including BEXIMCO and some newly listed companies, in violation of the rules, sources said.

BB officials said that the central bank has already compelled the banks to sell shares of those scrips in which investments were made in breach of BB rules.

Using the special funds, investments in newly listed companies and in the companies which gave less than 10 per cent dividend in the preceding three years are prohibited. Based on the findings, the central bank has launched inspection at six banks and three non-bank financial institutions' investments to the capital market.

If major misuse of the special fund is detected by any bank, the BB may ask the bank to wind up the fund immediately before the tenure expires in 2025, the officials said.







