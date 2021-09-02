

Year-long skills training for BD women entrepreneurs begins

The training series was inaugurated by State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami.

This will be run in a hybrid manner with physical workshops and virtual learning elements for supporting women entrepreneurs of Bangladesh, by offering them useful skills to facilitate their business efforts.

The training series is supported by media partners, Daily Ittefaq and DBC News. The 'All About soft skills training' programme is part of the '50 years of Bangladesh' celebrations as well as the '75 years of Indian independence' celebrations, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Mr. N.M Zeaul Alam PAA, Senior Secretary of ICT Division, Govt of Bangladesh participated in the Opening ceremony as well. Ms. Nasima Akhter Nisha, Founder and President of Women and E-commerce (WE) and Saumya Basu, CEO & President of SilkOak Global Ltd and Global Advisor to WE attended the event as co-organizers of the training series.

Ms. Tareen Hossain, Executive Editor of Ittefaq.com.bd and Pranab Saha, Chief News Editor of DBC News also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak wished all the participants well and appreciated the design of the hybrid training program which would help women entrepreneurs across Bangladesh.

He wished the programme all success. High Commissioner Doraiswami emphasized the priority India attaches to supporting authentic efforts within Bangladesh to offer skilling dynamic women entrepreneur's community in Bangladesh. He said that the soft skill development training programme that will be conducted through the year will help participants develop their communication skills, presentation skills, etc and will therefore be beneficial to their business activities.

He also commended the organizers, Women and E-commerce and SilkOak Global Ltd for putting together the program and having already registered over 700 women entrepreneurs for the 'All About Soft Skills' training series.

He also announced that High Commission of India will support the establishment of the 'Ishwara Chandra Vidyasagar' Library by 'Women and E-commerce' at their premises through the donation of books and e-readers. He welcomed the establishment of this Library, named after the great Bengali social reformer, as a tribute to one of our shared icons.

The first training programme of the 'All About Soft Skills' series is scheduled to be today (Thursday). Over 700 women entrepreneurs are expected to avail the training programme that focuses on development of soft skills required for businesspersons.







