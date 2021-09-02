KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv



Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain inaugurates the 18th KUET Day-2021 through releasing balloons here on the campus on Wednesday.

KUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain hoisted the national and university flags as chief guest.

Later, he announced KUET day inauguration ceremony through releasing balloons and pigeon before the administration building on the campus. Chaired by President of 'KUET DAY' celebration committee and Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, KUET VC Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain addressed the discussion.

