Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain inaugurates the 18th KUET Day-2021 through releasing balloons here on the campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain inaugurates the 18th KUET Day-2021 through releasing balloons here on the campus on Wednesday.

KHULNA, Sept 1: Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) students, teachers and staff celebrated the university's 18th anniversary on Wednesday amid fanfare and festivity.
KUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain hoisted the national and university flags as chief guest.
Later, he announced KUET day inauguration ceremony through releasing balloons and pigeon before the administration building on the campus. Chaired by President of 'KUET DAY' celebration committee and Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, KUET VC Prof Dr Kazi Sazzat Hossain addressed the discussion.
Deans of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Faculty Prof Dr K M Azharul Hasan and Mechanical Engineering Faculty Prof Dr Md Golam Kader and acting registrar engineer Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan addressed as special guests.  The chief guest said KUET is playing pioneer role for development of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv
CUET Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurates the 19th CUET Day
CU schedules Masters exams
JnUJA gets new committee
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
‘Stop sending unskilled, illiterate workers abroad’
NU VC mother Khurshida dies
200 new students join US English microscholarship programme


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft