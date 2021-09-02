CU schedules Masters exams

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 1: The authority of Chittagong University (CU) fixed the schedules for Masters examinations of different departments of the university.

The MSS examinations of Anthropology Department's course no 501 to 506 will start from September 13 while the examinations of Bangla Department (MA final part) under the year of 2019 will start from September 9. Sociology Department's Masters examinations will start from September 22.

Meanwhile, examinations of the Institute of Marine Sciences (MS) will begin from September 5.

The examinations of Arabic Department (2019) 2nd year PhD Comprehensive 1st and 2nd papers will start from 10:00 am every day on 8th and 9th September.







