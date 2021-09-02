Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JnUJA gets new committee

Rabiul president, Jubair secy

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
JnU Correspondent

JnUJA gets new committee

JnUJA gets new committee

A ten-member executive committee of Jagannath University Journalists' Association (JnUJA) was elected for a one-year term with Rabiul Alam of New Age as president and Ahsan Jubair of Daily Ittefaq as general secretary.
Akhter Hossain, chief election commissioner of the polls, announced the results on Wednesday (September 1). The voting was held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on August 28.
Others office bearers are- Mohiuddin Rifat of  Daily Jaijaidin vice-president, Harunur Rashid of Daily Share Biz joint-secretary, MH Tanvir of Amader Somoy organising secretary, Masud Rana of Daily  Kalerkontho treasurer and Nakibul Ahsan Nishad of Bangladesh Today office, publicity and publication secretary.
Raihan Ahmed of Jagonews24.com, Joynal Hoq of Daily Manab Zamin and Imran Hossain of Bangladesher Khobor were elected as executive members of the new body.
A total of 33 campus reporters cast their votes in the polls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv
CUET Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurates the 19th CUET Day
CU schedules Masters exams
JnUJA gets new committee
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
‘Stop sending unskilled, illiterate workers abroad’
NU VC mother Khurshida dies
200 new students join US English microscholarship programme


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft