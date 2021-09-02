

JnUJA gets new committee

Akhter Hossain, chief election commissioner of the polls, announced the results on Wednesday (September 1). The voting was held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on August 28.

Others office bearers are- Mohiuddin Rifat of Daily Jaijaidin vice-president, Harunur Rashid of Daily Share Biz joint-secretary, MH Tanvir of Amader Somoy organising secretary, Masud Rana of Daily Kalerkontho treasurer and Nakibul Ahsan Nishad of Bangladesh Today office, publicity and publication secretary.

Raihan Ahmed of Jagonews24.com, Joynal Hoq of Daily Manab Zamin and Imran Hossain of Bangladesher Khobor were elected as executive members of the new body.

A total of 33 campus reporters cast their votes in the polls.







