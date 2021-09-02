No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study



The picture shows results (colour marks) obtained by analyzing the sequencing of spike proteins and mutations of 300 Covid-19 positive samples.

CVASU revealed the findings of the study on Wednesday.

Gautam Buddha Das, supervisor of the genome sequencing research project and the Vice-Chancellor of the university shared the information.

Researchers obtained this result by analyzing the sequencing of spike proteins and mutations in 300 Covid-19 positive samples. Samples were collected from CVASU lab from June 2020 to July 2021.

Other members of the research team are: Prof Dr Sharmin Chowdhury, Assistant Prof Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Rana, scientific activist Dr Trideep Das, molecular biologist Dr Pranesh Dutt, Dr Md Sirajul Islam and Dr Tanvir Ahmad Nizami.









