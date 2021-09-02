Video
Home City News

No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

The picture shows results (colour marks) obtained by analyzing the sequencing of spike proteins and mutations of 300 Covid-19 positive samples.



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 1: A team of researchers from Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) claimed that there is no new variant of coronavirus in Chittagong region which is capable of increasing the number of new infections.
CVASU revealed the findings of the study on Wednesday.
Gautam Buddha Das, supervisor of the genome sequencing research project and the Vice-Chancellor of the university shared the information.
Researchers obtained this result by analyzing the sequencing of spike proteins and mutations in 300 Covid-19 positive samples. Samples were collected from CVASU lab from June 2020 to July 2021.
Other members of the research team are: Prof Dr Sharmin Chowdhury, Assistant Prof Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Rana, scientific activist Dr Trideep Das, molecular biologist Dr Pranesh Dutt, Dr Md Sirajul Islam and Dr Tanvir Ahmad Nizami.


