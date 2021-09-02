BRRI projects revolutionising rice production

It is heartening to note that Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiency in food production in the past decade, while rice production keeps increasing every year. Despite the notable achievement, the country's import of the food grain has grown steadily over the past two years. Under the current context, a research paper forecasts that the country will have a staggering 42 lakh and 65 lakh tonnes of surplus rice in 2030 and 2050 respectively.



The research titled "Doubling Rice Productivity in Bangladesh: A Way to Achieving SDG-2 and Moving Forward," has been conducted by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI). According to BRRI sources, researchers have developed the framework for an action plan in order to facilitate the projected volume of rice production. The researchers' opined that even 75 per cent implementation of this "Plan of Work (POW)" would allow Bangladesh to produce surplus amount of rice.



Bangladesh's accomplishment in food production is a globally recognised fact. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in a report titled "Global Food Outlook June 2021" projected that Bangladesh will produce 3.78 crore tonnes of rice in 2021, compared to 3.74 crore tonnes in 2020.



However, it is a challenge to produce surplus food for 160 million people in such a small country, while cultivable land is fast decreasing. But the fact is that the amount of fallow land needs to be taken into consideration. Fallow land mostly located throughout river Chars, hill tract areas and the southern regions of the country--those should be cultivated properly. Moreover, there are many farmlands in Bangladesh where rice production can be increased by around 21 per cent.



Reducing the production gap between two crops in a land, boosting labour productivity, inventing more nutrient-rich varieties and distributing those among farmers, diversifying rice-based products, utilising mechanisation to support farmers and proper management will ensure achieving the SDG-2.



In order to step up food production, the country should concentrate to develop the entire cultivation chain --from seedling production to harvesting crops, long-term storage of surplus rice, export facilities, conduct research through a public-private partnership to diversify rice-based products and market development. BRRI will have to develop salinity and drought resistant high yield crops. It also needs to conduct research to reduce time needed for cultivating crops.



We hope that the feasibility of BRRI presented POW will be cross checked in order to scientifically implement it. Since the POW is expected to double Bangladesh's rice production by 2030 and help the country fulfil SDG's first three goals--No Poverty, Zero Hunger, and Good Health and Well Being--the authority responsible must take the issue sincerely and give due importance.