Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:48 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Air pollution shortens life expectancy

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
A report released on Wednesday by the university's Energy Policy Institute also stated that the average life expectancy of Dhaka residents is shortened by 7.7 years due to the air pollution, compared to what it would be if the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines were met.

Air pollution is imposing an impact greater than large health threats such as cigarette smoking, HIV/AIDS, unsafe water and sanitation in the country. At 65.5 micrograms per cubic metre (65.5 ?g/m) the country recorded the second-highest average concentration in the world in 2019 which exceeded the annual average particulate pollution level for both the country's own standard (15 ?g/m) and the WHO guideline (10 ?g/m). The report noted that in each of the country's 64 districts, particulate pollution levels are at least three times higher than the WHO guideline. For the third straight year, Bangladesh was named as the world's most polluted country for PM2.5 exposure in 2020, according to IQAir, a Swiss group that measures the air quality levels.

It highlighted the annual average PM2.5 concentrations in Bangladesh's air that was 77.1 micrograms per cubic meter in 2020. Now, ensuring safe air to the citizens should the top priority.

Alif Khan
Over email



