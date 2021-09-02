

Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?

"There has never been a greater challenge and opportunity for investors to be innovative andcreative to complementsocial, economic, and environmental reforms while ensuring financial gain to win against the COVID-19 war."-Victor HugoThe question is how the COVID-19 Pandemic will influence to change rest of 2021 and future socio-economic indicators, investments and eventually the overall financial ecosystem of Bangladesh. The fast-spreading COVID-19 is pushing us to rethink and re-evaluate our work, and what it might mean for us and the next generation investors/investees to design for a Bangladesh that will probably not be the same! What will be our new perception and goals when working with the existing financial instruments or designing new investment instruments to do well and do good at the same time?When we were growing up in Bangladesh as university students in the 1980's, in addition to our study, we tend to discuss a lot of ideas, issues through 'informal addas' consisting of healthy debates or extempore speeches among friends or families. There were no private TV channels to 'perform' at a talk show, no FM radio to share our views.It was all practical, in person 'adda at cafeteria', 'adda at chaayer dokan' or 'adda at parar raaster morey', or under the stair of our Faculty of Architecture and take actions accordingly if you wished to! All reality discussions happened on contemporary issues, social issues, inclusivity, poverty, economy, and climate change but interestingly 'pandemic' was absent--as we all belonged to an age group, who wanted to change the world to live in a better place.Some of us are still fighting for the same cause, continuing the relay race for the same destination--a better world for our next generation. However, the ways to convey our views have expanded now through social media, electronic media and through the development of communication technology. But one doorway is still remained the same and effective--publishing your views and thoughts on contemporary issues through 'print media'--particularly newspapers. Newspaper articles are still the best way forward to share past, present and future! Hence, this article on the most popular newspaper!The purpose of this article is to reflect the roles of Impact Investment in a COVID-19 impacted Bangladesh. It reflects learnings from evidence-based changes in investment instruments over last few centuries. It is not the first time in history that investment patterns needed to be re-imagined in response to an increased understanding of events that affects the whole of civilisation at once. We need to win this 'war' against an 'adverse' event that directly challenged all our achievements to date, all our pride as global citizens and 'exposed' the weakest links of globalisation--borderless countries!The number of people on the planet is growing and by 2025 we may have eight billion people, by 2050, nine to ten billion people. Those people will ask for more accessible accommodation, food, power and water. We may need about 50 per cent more energy, 40 per cent more water, 35 per cent more food to feed, house and clothe those people to give them a way of basic life.We are very lucky to be part of a century when the world of technology is moving faster than ever. The communications industry is growing faster than the economy. We are capitalising on social business, faith-based funds, philanthropic capitals, micro finance, impact investment, private equity, and venture capitals to bring out social goods. Investors and investees are probably more pushed but inspired and encouraged to be creative in thinking with innovative ideas during unexpected challenges!This is also the time when human civilization is facing challenges more than they expected to cope with. Climate change is creating enormous pressure to mankind to be more creative and innovative to ensure sustainability. Pandemic like the COVID-19 has pushed us to scary uncertainties, governments around the world are tackling political unrest, resource constraints, and divisions among human race, culture, and religion. People are struggling to manage their money through the traditional banking system particularly after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008.This is a century when global trend is working to support globalisation, free trade agreement while incorporating developing countries dreams, expectations, and capacity where applicable. It is also important to acknowledge that according to a study undertaken by OXFAM, there will be additional people in poverty (people earning below $5.50 per day) due to a 20 per cent income drop for the COVID-19 negative impacts. This will result more than half a billion people in poverty across the globe including 25 per cent (128.8 million) in South Asia.There has never been a greater demand for mankind to be innovative and creative to reinforce reforms already happening in the field of social, economic, and environmental arenas. We still have poverty, social discrimination, disadvantaged children, high mortality rates at childbirth, economic barriers, environmental, health and financial illiteracy, and lack of balanced sense of local ownership transformed to global pride. How do we expect to ensure sustainability for the 22nd Century? How could we guarantee that 22nd century will be a better place to live and work than what we have now? How can we leave a legacy of our own, to support many more generations to come? We only have a window of 'one generation' (79 years) until the year 2100 to 'deliver' a sustainable 22nd century!Leaving legacy is not new to mankind. We have done it before, we are doing it now and we are probably ready to do it for the future. We just need to have a coordinated effort to capitalise on our collective strengths through a systemic approach. We just have to have the willingness and supportive environment to activate social empowerment through economic independence with appropriate environmental consciousness. We just need to know where to invest, what to invest, how to invest, when to invest and who do we invest for!Historically, human civilization faced monumental challenges, problems, and issues since the dawn of civilization. We resolved those problems to progress the society the way we wanted it to move forward in a new era to satisfy our human and humane needs. Next 79 years is the time, which gives us the greatest opportunity ever to design our own 'socio-economic fiction' to leave our legacy for the 22nd century.Thousands of years ago, mankind was threatened with the shortage of food. The traditional hunters and gatherers realised, the source of food chain had limitations. The food chain was struggling to cope with the ever-increasing demand by the growing number of people on the earth. Out of this necessity, mankind discovered the plant germination process, the process of seedling, process of procreation among natural habitat including other living species.They used their collective intelligence and strengths to develop a systematic approach facilitating growing fruits from seeds, vegetables and eventually rice and so on. We now commonly know these innovative approaches as 'Agriculture' and 'Animal Farming'. These innovations became integral parts of our way of life which mankind had adopted to cope with the prospective food shortages. These creative thinking's gave mankind confidence to ensure 'food security' for this century and 'nutrition security' for centuries to come.The years between 1760 A.D. and 1820 A.D. are famous for the time that triggered the Industrial Revolution in Europe. For the first time 'civilised mankind' had to test their survival instinct. Because of the introduction of innovations such as steam power, manufacturing industries, and new building materials--new sources of employment were concentrated in 'urban' areas resulting huge volume of rural urban migration. Mankind faced different challenges to resolve these migrants' accommodation, education for children, mass transport, health, sanitation and drinking water supply.Again, with innovation and creativity mankind came up with solutions like public housing, public transport, public schools, public health, sewerage system, clean water supply and antibiotics to cope with these 'unplanned' challenges. Until today these innovations are with us as one of the greatest legacies of mankind from that era. Before the Industrial Revolution, the life expectancy of an average person in the United Kingdom was around 40 years. Today, the life expectancy of male is around 78 years and female is around 82 years in the United Kingdom. It certainly has the positive reflection of the health system innovation commenced around the 16th Century Europe.Late 16th century, when the common people had identified the negative aspects of 'autocratic rulers', they again nurtured their innovativeness and came up with concepts like 'democracy', voting power and phenomenon like 'empowerment'. These innovative ideas are still with us in the 21st century, working as the driving forces for our social, economic, and environmental aspirations. We also have travelled a long way from the First and Second World Wars, crossed the 'Cold War' between the former Soviet blocks and the West with flying colours, we were successful to trigger the sense of globalisation with localised sense of belongings among the new generations. We have done 'wonders' and left positive impacts through our legacy of innovations and creativity.Now it is time for us to look forward and plan to resolve the critical challenges ahead of us, which may threaten the very existence of mankind and our way of civilised lives. The key challenge for us in this century and the centuries to come is to ensure social, economic, and environmental sustainability. What is stopping us? Why aren't we activating our 'innovative power' ones more? How long do we have to wait for developing a systematic approach complementing betterment of mankind and to leave a legacy for the future generations?In relation to the financial/banking industry, the Jews in Jerusalem introduced a kind of banking in the form of money lending before the birth of Christ. The word 'bank' was probably derived from the word 'bench' as during ancient time Jews used to do money - lending business sitting on long benches. First modern banking was introduced in 1668 in Stockholm as 'SvingssPis Bank' which opened up a new era of banking activities throughout the European Mainland. The industrial revolution needed new financial instruments to be made to match the new inventions and investments. New changes were introduced with the emergence of the gold standard, stock markets and insurance.For the first time, stock markets were introduced where investor will buy and sell shares of stock or bonds in companies. First stock exchange was established in London (1698) followed by New York (1792) and Tokyo (1878). Philadelphia Stock Exchange was one of the first stock brokerage houses. Gold standard was money denominated into units of gold. London's growing importance as a centre for trade generated increasing demand for marine insurance. People started to invest in companies that are efficient and produce profits, leading to overall economic growth through competition.The World War required war-making states to mobilize and sustain the financial resources for a global war on an unprecedented scale. What made war finance during the conflict so special is that this challenge had never been confronted in a world economy as large, deeply interconnected, and sophisticated as that which existed in 1914. Global finance in the first decade of the 20th century was based on the gold standard, a hybrid public-private system. It was public insofar as it underpinned the national currencies of sovereign countries-59 nations were part of the system in July 1914-and set the boundaries within which private businesses, banks, and individuals could access trade, finance, and markets.The writer is President,Build Bangladesh,Impact Investment streamof the Impress Group