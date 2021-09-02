Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export

General exports from Bangladesh to the global market was about US$ 33.67 billion, where the export of agro processed foods and products was 2622.13 million US$ in FY 2019-20. It indicates that Bangladesh's export performance of the agriculture and processed food is not satisfactory.



According to FAO, Bangladesh is the third largest vegetables producing country, the second in the growth of freshwater fish production, ranking fifth in fish cultivation in the world. In spite of having enormous opportunities of exporting agricultural products in Duty Free and Reduced Tariff rate market, Bangladesh is unable to fully utilize the market access facilities of the developed and developing countries for the stringent market access requirements of the countries due to non-tariff barriers.



At present, Bangladesh is getting Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) in GSP schemes from 38 countries. 28 European Countries and other Ten Countries including Australia, Belarus, Canada, Liechtenstein, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Russian Federation, Switzerland and Turkey. Moreover, Bangladesh also enjoys DFQF from some developing countries like Chile, India, Korea, Republic of China, Chinese Taipei and Turkey.



According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Among the DFQF providing countries, Bangladesh Mainly export shrimps and prawns to28 EU countries, Canada, China, southKorea, USA, Russia, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, New Zealand while exporting other fishto Canada, China, Japan; Frozen crabs andBread wafers, rice to Australian, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, USA. Accordingly, she exports Juice items to USA, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia; Sugar confectionery to Australia and Sweet biscuits to New Zealand while our entrepreneurs have also exportedVegetables to EU, Canada; Potato flakes to Japan and Other fixed vegetable fats, Dried Fish, Soya-bean oil (excl. crude) and fractions and Palm oil excl. crude to India.



28 countries of European Union provide DFQF market access facilities to Bangladesh, as LDC country of 99.0% products except arms and ammunitions Under EBA scheme. From the data base of ITC, in 2019, EU countries in total imported US$332.89 billion ofAgro-based products from the world, whereBangladesh's exported onlyUS$342.45 million. Australia imported about US$ 12.17 Billion and US$7.030 Million ofAgro products from the World.



Though Bangladesh gets 100% market access facilities toAustralia, in 2019. In 2019, Japanimported worth ofUS$ 35.80 billion and US$16.6 million from the world and Bangladesh correspondingly where Bangladesh enjoys 97.9% DFQF facilities.New Zealand provides 100 % DFQF facilities to Bangladesh where Bangladesh exported only US$0.74 million.USA imported agricultural products worth of US$96.99 billion and US$ 27.7 million from the world, where Bangladesh individually gets 82.6% market access facilities and cannot extend its market size.Switzerland provides 100% market access facilities to Bangladesh but Bangladesh exported only US$2.67 million to the Swiss market. India provides 94.1 % DFQF market access to Bangladesh but the export performance of Bangladesh in India hinders due to different types of Non-TariffMeasures (NTM) orNon-TariffBarriers (NTB).



Korea provides 90.4 % market access facilities to Bangladesh but the export of Bangladesh in Korea is very little to be cited.Chili and Turkey provide around99.5% and 78.7 % market access facilities to Bangladesh but the export performance in these markets is not significant. Besides,China has recently announced zero tariff treatment of 97% of the products originating from Bangladesh to China since July1, 2020, but the export performance of Bangladesh is very slight. Chinaimported Agro products about US$ 53.63 billion and US$69.99 million from the world and Bangladesh respectively in 2019.

The aforesaid countries impose different types of stringent non-tariff measures (NTM) for Agro based products to source agro and agro-processed products from Developing and Least Developed countries.NTM Codes and the descriptions have been prepared by a group of technical experts from eight international organizations, namely FAO, IMF, ITC, OECD, UNCTAD, UNIDO, World Bank and WTO, Bangladesh and the organization under the ministry of commerce should concentrated on it for addressing these issues.



Bangladesh Faces some stringent NTMs for the export of agricultural products such asGeographicalEligibility,Systems Approach,Authorization Requirement, Importers Registration requirements, Restrictions of Imports, Tolerable limits non-microbiological substances, Restricted use of contact materials, Labeling requirements, Marking requirements, Packaging requirements,Microbiological Test,Hygienic practices during production,Cold or Heat treatment, Test of disease free organism,Production or post-production Catching processes, Food and feed processing,Storage and transport conditions,Conformity assessment, Product registration requirement,Certification requirement, Inspectionrequirement,Traceability Requirements,Origin of materials,Processing history,Quarantine requirement, Prohibition for TBT reasons,Product identity requirement, Product quality requirement,Pre-shipment inspection,Direct consignment requirement, Requirement to pass through specified port of customs defined by India, Import monitoring requirements, Licensing for economic reasons, Licensing for protection of public health from EU, Bank authorization, Foreign Exchange regulation, Intellectual property (China).



Bangladesh requires effective policyintervention for enhancing the export performance of the Agro products in DFQF's facility providing countries. The Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Commerce (MoC), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA), Hortex Foundation (HF), Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables & Allied Products Exporters' Association (BFVAPEA), Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI),Bangladesh Agricultural University(BAU), development partners and other relevant private sector organizations together can play a more pragmatic Steps in agro and agro-processed products export promotion.



The government may ensure quality production and standardization through strengthening the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) and regulatory organization, maintaining Good Agriculture Practice (GAP) through the adoption of modern technology, encourage contract farming, ensure post-harvest management by developing cold storage and transportation system, ensure internationally recognized testing and certification& packaging facilities,develop DAE inspection system and build the capacity of laboratory technicians at the DAE for Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs).



We must be ready to accept the reality that all countries will continue to maintain sanitary and phytosanitary and technicalbarriers to tradesmeasures to ensure health and food safety in Covid-19 situation. A number of private sector standardization organization also have been emerged in the developed countries and emerging exported countries. As these standards requirements are non-negotiable, our agricultural products must comply with those requirements to have the access of untouched opportunities and to become developed nation by 2041.

The write is a research

manager, Bangladesh Foreign

Trade Institute (BFTI)









