

Micro environment and education in Bangladesh



The elements that have a direct effect on a particular educational institution from its internal and external environment can be termed as micro elements of the educational environment. To put it bluntly, these elements also affect the performance of individuals involved in educational institutions and their decision making. The issues that are involved with the micro-elements of the educational institutions of Bangladesh, especially the school, college and madrasa environment, are mainly the founders of the institutions, the governing body or managing committee, teachers and staff, the culture of the educational institution, the internal facilities of the educational institution, students, parents.



The will or reluctance of the founders of educational institutions in Bangladesh often affects the environment of the institution. There are differences in the organization. For example, the founders of educational institutions who are skilled and have a good mentality have a positive impact on the environment of the institutions. On the other hand, the lack of skills and good mentality of the founders of some educational institutions has a negative impact on the environment of the institutions. Many times, being entrepreneurs or owners, the founders influence the top-level management of the educational institutions and the teachers.



The governing body or managing committee of any educational institution plays the role of engine in the overall management of educational institutions. They perform the functions of setting the basic policy of the educational institutions, making decisions on important issues, providing basic guidelines for the management of the institution etc.



Teachers' and staffs'will-reluctance, interest-disinterest directly affects the activities of the educational institution. In contact with the ideal teacher, the students are considered as advanced and good human resources, whose future activities accelerate the overall economic development of the country. On the other hand, students and institutions are harmed by the activities of unethical teachers. As a result, the economic development of the country is hampered.



Educational institutions develop their own rules and regulations from long-standing ideas, beliefs and values. The culture of difference in educational institutions varies from institution to institution, and country to country. Under these, the mental structure, the ideology and the interrelationship are established. Such a culture has a significant impact on the work of educational institutions.



The internal facilities of educational institutions are also an important element of the internal environment naturally affect the management and decision making of the educational institutions.



In this age of competition, any organization has to review the activities and tactics of its competitors very carefully. Educational institutions are no exception. As the accountability of government educational institutions in Bangladesh is low, it can be said that there is no competition among such institutions. As a result, even though a large number of meritorious students have gathered in those institutions, the institutions are failing to maintain that standard.



On the other hand, even though comparatively less meritorious students are admitted in the MPO registered private educational institutions, various similar educational institutions compete with each other to improve the quality of education in order to maintain their existence. It is possible to increase the pass rate with less meritorious students but it is very different to get high result from them. Due to the financial crisis of most of the educational institutions and the lack of adequate opportunities for professional development of teacher and staff (lack of financial and non-financial benefits, especially lack of promotion) from the government, their moral is declining. Such a situation seems to be a huge obstacle in the way of improving the quality of education.



In a word, the existing (public and private) mountainous inequalities in the field of education in Bangladesh are having a huge impact on the quality of education. Educational institutions are referred to as service institutions. So, efforts are made to create efficient, advanced and good human resources through the practice, production and distribution of knowledge. Educational institutions are useless without students, because they are the lifeblood of the educational institutions. In their presence the educational institutions became prosperous. Therefore, educational institutions must create a conducive environment for their education.



The local people have a strong role to play in the management of educational institutions. So, the organization authorities will try to establish good relations with the local residents for other activities of the organization, overall improvement and to establish the relationship of the society with the organization, although many of them often try to exert unethical influence in various ways.



The influence of education related departments, boards, universities and ministries in the management of educational institutions cannot be overstated. The positive effect of these institutions is to improve the quality of education in educational institutions, but when wrong or flawed and discriminatory policies are formulated in these institutions, the quality of education gradually declines. Although some progress has been made in the education system of Bangladesh, some think that the reform of the overall education system is being hampered due to some flawed policies and non-implementation of the national education policy due to inequality and bureaucratic intervention like in the colonial period.

The writer is assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla













