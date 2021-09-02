Six nabbed with drugs in four districts

Six people including two women have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Bogura and Rajshahi, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three people along with 590 yaba tablets in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Musa, 30, son of late Fayez Ahammad of Chunti Village in Lohagara Upazila of Chattogram; and Md Babul Mia, 30, son of late Abdur Rashid, and Md Hadis Mia, 30, son of late Abdur Rahim of Jahangirpur Village in Nandail Upazila of Mymensingh.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a tea of the elite force conducted a drive in Pagla Bazar area in the upazila at night and arrested them with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hossainpur Police Station (PS) in this connection, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 4 kg 400 grams of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Fulchan Khatun, 32, wife of Md Hanif Mandol, a resident of Ganeshpur Moholla in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Borotajpur Parvez Hazi Brick Kiln area of Sadar Upazila in the morning, and arrested her with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lt Commander Taukir confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: A local leader of Awami League (AL) has been arrested in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday night on charge of taking hemp.

The arrested person is Shamim Mia, 42, son of late Tabibar Rahman, a resident of Gokulpur Village under Syedpur Union in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Ward No. 1 Unit of AL in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested conducted a drive in Gokulpur Uttarpara Bazar at around 8:30pm and arrested him red-handed while consuming hemp.

He was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the matter.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 27 grams of heroin in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested woman is Sima Begum, 33, wife of Hasan Ali, a resident of Chakchhatari Village in the upazila. She was a listed drug dealer in the area.

Police and local sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at around 10pm and arrested her with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday following a court order.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.









