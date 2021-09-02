Three women among four ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists

Four people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Naogaon, Khagrachhari and Bhola, in four days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Akter, 40, daughter of Azimuddin Munsi, a resident of Abdullah Bazar area under Barobaria Union of the upazila and wife of Md Mojibor Rahman, a grocery shop owner of Abdullah Bazar.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Lipi Akter came to her father's house and after dinner went to sleep in a room. As she was not responding on Wednesday morning, family members broke into her room and found her dead, hanging from the ceiling.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Manda Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Lily Rani, 21, was the wife of Nitesh and daughter of Badal, a resident of Raipur Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman said Lily got married with Nitesh of the area about a year back.

However, she committed suicide by drinking poison in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately, the OC added.

MATIRANGA, KHAGRACHHARI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Salma Akhter, 27, was the wife of school teacher Mohammad Hossain Liton, a resident of Ward No. 6 Daktar Para area under Matiranga Municipality.

Local sources said Salma Akhter hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the area at around 11am.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rescued her and took to Matiranga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Salma dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband said Salma Akhter was mentally upset as she gave birth to a girl child recently. Earlier, she gave birth to two other girl children.

Matiranga PS OC Muhammad Ali confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A rickshaw-puller reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Md Hossain, son of Rafiqul Islam, was a resident of Ward No. 8 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Local sources said a village arbitration took place in the area, where the arbitrators accused Hossain for stealing a battery-run auto-rickshaw four days back. He was, later, allegedly beaten for the crime.

Following this, Hossain hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house at around 8pm on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother lodged a case against 12 people with Lalmohan PS in this connection.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.









