Fishers find no hilsa in sea, rivers



Two fishing trawlers in the Agunmukha (River) at Galachipa la in search of hilsa. photo: observer

Fishermen are returning with their empty fishing boats from the sea to fishing stations in this coastal upazila; but Department of Fisheries (DoF) officials said, very soon hilsa will be available in the sea.

Every year, to facilitate safe-breeding of hilsa and to enhance country's fisheries resources, a 65-day (May 20-July 23) ban is imposed on all types of fishing in the sea; the ban time was also imposed for 21 days (October 14-November 4); and Jhatka preservation campaign continues for eight months, which begins from November 1.

Despite various steps taken by the government, the hilsa arrival in sea-estuary of Galachipa is still remaining inadequate. Fishers are coming back to stations with little catches; but these are too inadequate to lift their sea-going costs including fuel cost. It was claimed by them.

President Md Chunnu Mridha of Galachipa Fish Warehouse Samiti said, the full-catching season is from Jaishtha to Bhadra. This time fishers of this region are used to go to the sea to catch hilsa; but this year's picture is totally different.

He further said, preparing a sea-going trawler costs over Tk 3 lakh. Making this huge cost-preparation, they are going to sea. But after 7-10 days, they are coming back to fishing stattions with frustration.

'If this situation continues, we'll be a great looser, he added.

There are 15,000 fishers in Galachipa Upazila; they are directly engaged in fishing in the sea; besides, several lakh families are also involved with related works including ice-breaking and fish processing and net-making-preparing.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishers said, at present, they are passing days in uttered hardship.

District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Molla Emdadullah said, in 2018-2019 fiscal year, a total of 64-thousnd metric tons (mt) of hilsa were produced in Patuakhali District, followed by 67 mt during 2019-2020.

He further said, the hilsa production is supposed to be much more this season; but in fact, it is going different.

He confirmed the poor catches in the sea and hardship being suffered by the fishers, and said, the fishermen are getting it hard to cover their fuel and other costs.

Small engine-run boats which would go to sea twice-a-day are going now for one time due to no-fish situation.

Galachipa Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Jahirunnabi said, there is abundance of hilsa in the sea; but as the year witnessed no-rain for straight seven months, hilsa flocks did not come from the deep sea to the shore.

If salinity is reduced and rainfall increases, hilsa fish will be found, he maintained.









