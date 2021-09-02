Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishers find no hilsa in sea, rivers

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

Two fishing trawlers in the Agunmukha (River) at Galachipa la in search of hilsa. photo: observer

Two fishing trawlers in the Agunmukha (River) at Galachipa la in search of hilsa. photo: observer

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 1: Fishermen of the upazila are not getting hilsa fish from the sea and the rivers including Galachipa and Agunmukha here.
Fishermen are returning with their empty fishing boats from the sea to fishing stations in this coastal upazila; but Department of Fisheries (DoF) officials said, very soon hilsa will be available in the sea.
Every year, to facilitate safe-breeding of hilsa and to enhance country's fisheries resources, a 65-day (May 20-July 23) ban is imposed on all types of fishing in the sea; the ban time was also imposed for 21 days (October 14-November 4); and Jhatka preservation campaign continues for eight months, which begins from November 1.  
Despite various steps taken by the government,  the hilsa arrival in sea-estuary of Galachipa is still remaining inadequate. Fishers are coming back to stations with little catches; but these are too inadequate to lift their sea-going costs including fuel cost. It was claimed by them.
President Md Chunnu Mridha of Galachipa Fish Warehouse Samiti said, the full-catching season is from Jaishtha to Bhadra. This time fishers of this region are used to go to the sea to catch hilsa; but this year's picture is totally different.
He further said, preparing a sea-going trawler costs over Tk 3 lakh.  Making this huge cost-preparation, they are going to sea.  But after 7-10 days, they are coming back to fishing stattions with frustration.
'If this situation continues, we'll be a great looser, he added.
There are 15,000 fishers in Galachipa Upazila; they are directly engaged in fishing in the sea; besides, several lakh families are also involved with related works including ice-breaking and fish processing and net-making-preparing.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some fishers said, at present, they are passing days in uttered hardship.
District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Molla Emdadullah said, in 2018-2019 fiscal year, a total of 64-thousnd metric tons (mt) of hilsa were produced in Patuakhali District, followed by 67 mt during 2019-2020.
He further said, the hilsa production is supposed to be much more this season; but in fact, it is going different.
He confirmed the poor catches in the sea and hardship being suffered by the fishers, and said, the fishermen are getting it hard to cover their fuel and other costs.
Small engine-run boats which would go to sea twice-a-day are going now for one time due to no-fish situation.
Galachipa Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Jahirunnabi said, there is abundance of hilsa in the sea; but as the year witnessed no-rain for straight seven months, hilsa flocks did not come from the deep sea to the shore.
If salinity is reduced and rainfall increases, hilsa fish will be found,  he maintained.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Narsingdi police arrested fugitive siblings Mansur and Masud
Six nabbed with drugs in four districts
Three women among four ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists
Fishers find no hilsa in sea, rivers
Minor child among two drown in two districts
Two men murdered in Natore, Laxmipur
Two fishermen crushed under train in Gopalganj


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft