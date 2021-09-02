Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:47 AM
Home Countryside

Minor child among two drown in two districts

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Two people including a minor child drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Natore, on Monday.
GANGACHARA, RANGPUR: A sexagenarian farmer drowned in the Ghaghat River in Gangachara Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Joynal Bepari, 64, son of late Fazle Rahman, a resident of Nagarbandha Village under Alambiditar Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Joynal Bepari drowned in the mid river while swimming to cross it in the morning.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered the body after two hours of frantic effort, said Gangachara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Nasim Reza Nilu.
Alambiditar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Aftabuzzaman confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Jony Hossain, 3, son of Enayet Hossain, a resident of Kushmail Village under Jonail Union in the   upazila.
Jonail UP Chairman Tozammel Haque said Jony fell in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while he was playing beside it.
Later, the family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond, the UP chairman added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Nazrul Islam Mridha confirmed the incident.


