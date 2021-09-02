Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Natore, Laxmipur

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Laxmipur, in three days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his maternal uncle in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Sirajul Islam, 40, son of Abdul Majid, was a resident of Khordda Kachutia Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He was a truck drive by profession.
The deceased's mother Kohinur Begum said Sirajul Islam had an altercation with his maternal uncle Abdul Jalil and cousin Milon Hossain of the area in the morning over trivial matter.
As a sequel to it, Abdul Jalil and Milon started beating him with an iron rod mercilessly at around 11am, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Sirajul was rushed to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's mother lodged a murder case against Jalil and Milon with Baraigram Police Station (PS) in this connection.
However, the accused went into hiding soon after the incident.    
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Nazrul Islam Islam Mridha confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.
LAXMIPUR: A man was beaten to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Shafiq Molla, 38, son of Majid Molla, was a resident of Char Romoni Mohan Union in the upazila. He was the driver of an auto-rickshaw.
Police and the deceased's family sources said some youths including Tauhid and Momin repaired the Asmat Ali Road in the area recently as the road became deplorable due to incessant rain. Later, they started collecting Tk 100 from each vehicle running on the road.
However, the youths demanded Tk 500 from Shafiq Molla in the evening.
As he refused to give them the money, they allegedly beat him to injure in front of Asmat Ali Mosque in the area.
Later, he died at home.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's wife Asma Begum lodged a murder case against seven people including Tauhid and Momin with Laxmipur Sadar PS on Saturday in this connection.
Additional Superintend of Police Mimtanur Rahman and Laxmipur Sadar PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the      incident.


