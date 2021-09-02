Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:47 AM
Home Countryside

Two fishermen crushed under train in Gopalganj

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Sep 1: Two fishermen were crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased were identified as Sabur Molla, 40, and Md Tomas Molla, 29.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rajbari Railway Police Md Maniruzzaman said the Gopalganj-bound Tungipara Express train crushed them in the area at night while they were sleeping on the rail line, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, Railway police recovered the bodies on Sunday noon and sent those to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.


