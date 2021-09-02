Video
Home Countryside

12 more people die of corona in two districts

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondents

A total of 12 more people died of the coronavirus in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, on Wednesday.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 10 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said four people who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining six had been suffering with its symptoms.
Of the deceased, four were from Chapainawabganj, three from Rajshahi, two from Natore and one from Naogaon districts.
Some 145 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Jahura Begum, 72, of Sadar Upazila, and Hamid Dewan, 70, of Shibganj Upazila.
Both of them were found positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,018 in the district.
Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
He said a total of 283 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 24 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 8.48 per cent.
Of the newly infected people, 16 are in Sadar, three in Shibganj, two in Gabtali and Dhunat each, and one in Nandigram upazilas.
However, some 83 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,211 in the district.
Currently, 69 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 54 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 22 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and three others at different upazila health complexes in the district.


