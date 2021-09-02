Video
Chhagalnaiya Diabetic Samity gets new body

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021
Our Correspondent

Chhagalnaiya Diabetic Samity gets new body

Chhagalnaiya Diabetic Samity gets new body

FENI, Sep 1: The 18-member new executive committee of Chhagalnaiya Diabetic Samity in the upazila of the district was formed on Sunday.
Alhaj Md Mizanur Rahman Majumder, editor of Bangladesh News Agency and managing director of Portland Group, was made president and Chhagalnaiya Municipality Mayor M Mostafa general secretary (GS).
The other office-bearers are Shamsuddin Bulu Majumder, Gias Uddin Bulbul and Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan as vice-presidents; Dr Md Jamal Uddin Menon and Dr Shoyeb Imtiaz Niloy as joint GSs; and Nurul Haque as    treasurer.


« PreviousNext »

