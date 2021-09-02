Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:47 AM
Home Countryside

Aman sapling crisis frustrates farmers at Mathbaria

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

The damaged T-Aman paddy saplings in Mathbaria Upazila. photo: observer

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR, Sept 1: Crisis of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy saplings is continuing in Mathbaria Upazila of the district, for which farmers are frustrated.
T-Aman growers are collecting saplings from neighbouring districts or upazilas at exorbitant prices. Mostly marginal farmers are facing the crisis seriously; they are not getting expected assistance from local agriculture office; and they are uncertain about T-Aman cultivation, it was learnt.      
According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, low-lying areas in the coastal region have high demand for BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) saplings such as BRRI-52, BRRI-76 and BRRI-77; as there is no BADC dealer in the upazila, saplings are being brought from other districts.  
Heavy rain created water-logging in the upazila to destroy 150 hectares (ha) of T-Aman seedbeds. It turned farmers directionless.
Now they are getting saplings nowhere. To prepare seedbeds on 150 ha, a total of 60-tonne Aman seeds are needed.
A visit was made to different haats in the upazila and saw retail traders selling T-Aman saplings.
Retail Trader Bachchhu Talukdar,50, in Mirukhali Bazar said,  "I collected saplings for farmers, and selling these even at loss-making rate."
Sapling purchasers in the Bazaar Awal Jamaddar, 40, Pabitra Kumar, 58, Prashanta, 32, said, "Our seedbeds became damaged due to downpour. So we have to buy saplings at higher prices."
Farmers Rostam Ali Sardar, 58, and Pavel Akan, 35, of Boromachhua Village under Sadar (Mathbaria) Union said, due to the water-logging, they suffered irrecoverable damage. "We are getting saplings nowhere. Our lands are likely to remain uncultivated."
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Habibur Rahman of Mirukhali Union said, the water-logging has created in front of unplanned guide dam (embankment) and sluice-gate; a section of people are doing business with the sluice-gate.
Agriculture Officer of the upazila Md Shaukat Hossain confirmed T-Aman seed crisis. He said, due to the recent downpour, Aman saplings were damaged.
The highest authorities have been informed about the situation, he further said, adding, if incentive comes it will be distributed among the famers.


