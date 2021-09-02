Video
Thursday, 2 September, 2021
50 killed in Indian mystery fever

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: For more than a week now, children in some districts in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh have been waking up with a high fever and drenched in sweat.  Many of them complained of joint pains, headaches, dehydration and nausea. In some cases, they reported rashes spreading across legs and arms.
At least 50 people, mostly children, have died of the fever, and several hundred have been admitted to hospital in six districts in the eastern part of the state. None of the dead tested positive for Covid-19.
At a time when India appears to be slowly recovering from a deadly second wave of coronavirus, the deaths in Uttar Pradesh have provoked a rash of panicky headlines about a "mystery fever" sweeping through the countryside of India's most populous state.
Physicians in a few of the affected districts - Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj and Firozabad - believe dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, could be the main cause of deaths.  They say many of the patients were taken to hospital with a declining platelet - a blood component which helps form clots - count.    -BBC


