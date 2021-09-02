Sonia, Mamata’s friendship faces test of conflicting interests

NEW DELHII, Sept 1: There was an interesting aside to the show of opposition unity when Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a virtual meeting with leaders of 19 opposition parties on 20 August. She had entrusted the task of coordination with opposition leaders to Rahul Gandhi's confidante and party general secretary KC Venugopal. The Kerala leader delegated the task to a social media handler.

Mamata Banerjee mooted the idea of a meeting of non-BJP CMs, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of harassing them. She mentioned the names of her Delhi and Maharashtra counterparts in this context. It will be interesting to see who all attend this meeting whenever it takes place.

Will Congress CMs attend a meeting presided over by Banerjee? Well, if Sonia Gandhi can hold a meeting of opposition leaders, so can Mamata Banerjee, albeit in a slightly modified format. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala is already working on forming a non-BJP, non-Congress front.

What is interesting in this political soap opera is the battle of wits between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee - one trying to retain leadership of the incipient opposition front to secure her son's future and the other attempting to form and lead a big pressure group in that front to keep all possibilities open for 2024.

The two powerful women of Indian politics are known to enjoy a great rapport, thanks to Banerjee's abiding respect for late Rajiv Gandhi.

But that hasn't prevented the two from pursuing their individual interests, which aren't exactly mutual. Sonia Gandhi must be a very magnanimous politician if she willingly lets Mamata Banerjee finish the Congress in the northeast, a project vigorously pursued by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Think of Banerjee attending Gandhi's virtual meeting, four days after giving a jolt to the Congress in Assam by inducting Mahila Congress chief and former parliamentarian Sushmita Deb in the TMC.

The Congress' interim president must be gifted with saint-like equanimity to welcome Banerjee to the virtual meeting to discuss their joint fight against the BJP. More so because Banerjee is also negotiating with former Tripura Congress chief, Pradyot Debbarma, to merge his party, TIPRA, with the TMC or form an alliance, leaving the Congress out in the cold. In both Assam and Tripura, the TMC is looking to gain at the cost of the Congress. It's only a matter of time when Mamata Banerjee makes forays into other north-eastern states to first dislodge the Congress from the principal opposition party's space before challenging the ruling parties. The irony is that the person helping Banerjee in her 'Congress-mukt' northeast project is poll strategist Prashant Kishor, a friend of Rahul Gandhi who is reportedly negotiating his entry into the Congress. -TNN









