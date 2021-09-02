Video
Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany's WC qualifier

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

BERLIN, SEPT 1: Germany captain Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Mueller are both injured and ruled out of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against minnows Liechtenstein.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will deputise for Neuer, who sat out training all week with an ankle knock.
Coach Hansi Flick is hopeful he will be fit for for their next qualifier against Armenia in Stuttgart.
"We assume that 'Manu' will be back for Sunday," Flick said on Wednesday.
Neuer's Bayern Munich team-mate Mueller is suffering an adductor injury and misses all three Group J games against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland next Wednesday.
"Thomas has gone home, the injury made it not possible for him to play in the games," added Flick.
"The risk was too great, so it made sense to send him home.
"We have enough players to replace him."
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus or Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could deputise.
Without Neuer, 35, and Mueller, 31, Germany lose a decade of experience as the pair have over 200 international appearances between them.
Germany have ground to make up in their qualifying group as they sit third, two points behind leaders Armenia.    -AFP



