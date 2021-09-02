Video
Sports Reporter

Flying start for Cox's Bazar beating Mymensingh 3-1

Cox's Bazar under-14 girls' team had a flying start in the JFA U-14 National Girls' Football Championship 2021 following a 3-1 win over its Mymensingh rival in the opening match of the event on Wednesday at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium, Rajshahi.
In the match, striker Pronochin Marma put Cox's Bazar ahead scoring a goal in the 12th minute. Although Mymensingh girls were able to hold the opponents three minutes later with a goal of Poli, they went to back foot once again after striker Thoyen of Cox's Bazar scored in the 55th minute. Pronochin extended the winning margin scoring her second in the 63rd minute.
In the second match, Brahmanbaria girls celebrated a 1-0 win against Panchagarh rivals. Brahmanbaria scorer Jesmine made it their match scoring the match-winning goal in the 62nd minute.
Now, the Group-B teams will play their first matches today (Thursday). Rajshahi girls will take on Faridpur at 2:00 pm while the Magura team will meet Khulna rival in the second match of the day at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium, Rajshahi.


