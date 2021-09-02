BCB president applauds Tamim for 'bold decision'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon took Tamim Iqbal's decision to rule him out of the T20 World Cup squad in positive way, saying the southpaw made a brave decision.

Terming Tamim as the best opener he has ever seen, the BCB chief said, "The best opener I've ever seen is Tamim Iqbal. The best batsman is Mushfiqur Rahim, the best captain is Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Bangladesh's best player is Shakib Al Hasan. If Tamim comes to the team, he is always the first choice, there is no question of dropping him."

Papon said Tamim was in the T20 World Cup squad but as he announced himself out of the tournament, now his name will be withdrawn.

"It's his personal decision. He is our first choice. He was also in the team that was given us today. But since he withdrew he will not be there now. There are more World Cups ahead, hopefully he will play again. The decision is not easy, it is a bold decision because everyone wants to play in the World Cup. '

Tamim opted out the last four T20 series for Bangladesh in this year-He pulled out away T20 series against New Zealand in March this year and then did not play against Zimbabwe, Australia and New Zealand at home due to his recurring knee injury. In his place, Bangladesh played Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh and Liton Das as openers. Moreover young player Sheikh Mahedi Hasan who is playing in this format regularly also showed their potential to play up of the batting order.

Tamim said it would be unfair to take the place of those players who are tried in his stead.

''As I did not play in the last 15 to 20 T20 matches for Bangladesh, and whoever replaced me in those series, I don't think it would be fair on them if I take their place," Tamim said through a video message on Facebook.

He also added that he let the decision to know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon and chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu before making it public. Fully supporting Tamim's decision, Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "One problem is that Tamim has not been playing T20 for a long time. He did not play due to injury. Many ask, why did he play ODIs? Tamim is the captain of ODIs and he played with risk. If he has such a responsibility, he plays seriously. ' -BSS









