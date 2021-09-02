Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 September, 2021, 9:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tamim to skip WC to make room for young openers

Published : Thursday, 2 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Sports Reporter

Tamim to skip WC to make room for young openers

Tamim to skip WC to make room for young openers

Bangladesh dashing opener Tamim Iqbal decided to withdraw his name from the forthcoming ICC T20i World Cup, which will be held between October 17 and November 14 this year in UAE and Oman to be fair to young openers, who played in recent series.
"I had discussion with BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon and Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu to share some issues," Tamim told in a video message on Wednesday. "I told them that I must not to stay in World Cup squad. So, I am going to withdraw myself from the World Cup and this is for tow-three specific reasons".
Tamim Iqbal has been struggling with pain on leg and missed T20i series against Zimbabwe and Australia. He is also missing the ongoing series against New Zealand, which is the last international series for Tigers before the World Cup. "Game time is a big reason since I am not playing this specific format for few days," he explained the reason.  
"Injury is the second rationale although I don't think injury is a big problem; because I am expecting that I shall be completely fit before the World Cup," Tamim informed.
"The key issue I thought is that I didn't play last 15-16 T20i matches and if I start playing all of a sudden, I think it would be injustice to those who replaced me," he expressed.
The southpaw opener and the leading Bangladesh scorer across the format clarified that he is not going to retire but avoiding the World Cup. He said, "I like to make it clear once again that I am not going to retire but possibly I am not in a position to play this World Cup. I think this is a fair decision. Young openers in the national team need more chances since they have been playing for the last 15-16 matches. They have fairly better preparation than me".
He requested journalists to keep his privacy on the issue and expressed his determination not to change his stance. "I have made my decision and want to stay unmoved," he stated firmly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neuer, Mueller ruled out of Germany's WC qualifier
Real move for Camavinga with Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Atletico Madrid welcome back Griezmann
Djokovic launches Slam quest with US Open win
Flying start for Cox's Bazar beating Mymensingh 3-1
Root ranked world's top batsman after India centuries
La Liga president hits out at 'unsustainable' PSG spending
Pakistan bring new faces for under-strength NZ


Latest News
BCB announces new central contracts
Apple loosens App Store payment rules for Netflix, Amazon and others
Covid infections surge in North America
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test since takeover
BNP observes 43rd founding anniversary
21 held while going to India illegally
Beximco LPG sings deal with Jamuna Oil to sell LPG at pumps
Prof Ali Ashraf was a versatile person: Sheikh Hasina
Two top West Bengal ministers charged in cash-for-favours scam
Hasan urges BNP to return to sound politics
Most Read News
Six to walk gallows
Bangladesh wants peace and business in Afghanistan
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Challenges for Taliban in Afghanistan
Mahmudullah guards against complacency
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation
Tigers eying first T20 victory against Kiwis in series-opener
A new era in communication
Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft