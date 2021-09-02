

Tamim to skip WC to make room for young openers

"I had discussion with BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon and Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu to share some issues," Tamim told in a video message on Wednesday. "I told them that I must not to stay in World Cup squad. So, I am going to withdraw myself from the World Cup and this is for tow-three specific reasons".

Tamim Iqbal has been struggling with pain on leg and missed T20i series against Zimbabwe and Australia. He is also missing the ongoing series against New Zealand, which is the last international series for Tigers before the World Cup. "Game time is a big reason since I am not playing this specific format for few days," he explained the reason.

"Injury is the second rationale although I don't think injury is a big problem; because I am expecting that I shall be completely fit before the World Cup," Tamim informed.

"The key issue I thought is that I didn't play last 15-16 T20i matches and if I start playing all of a sudden, I think it would be injustice to those who replaced me," he expressed.

The southpaw opener and the leading Bangladesh scorer across the format clarified that he is not going to retire but avoiding the World Cup. He said, "I like to make it clear once again that I am not going to retire but possibly I am not in a position to play this World Cup. I think this is a fair decision. Young openers in the national team need more chances since they have been playing for the last 15-16 matches. They have fairly better preparation than me".

He requested journalists to keep his privacy on the issue and expressed his determination not to change his stance. "I have made my decision and want to stay unmoved," he stated firmly.









