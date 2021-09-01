Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell



People use boat for movement in a flooded area of Gunbhori village under Fulchhari upazila of Gaibandha on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to the FFWC, water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers, the Ganges-Padma rivers and the Khowai is rising and will continue rising in next 48 hours. But, the major rivers in the country's North-Eastern part are in falling trend and may continue to fall.

In this situation, the FFWC forecasted that the flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur,

Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Faridpur districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours while the river Padma may cross danger level at Bhagyakul point.

