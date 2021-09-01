Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021
Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

People use boat for movement in a flooded area of Gunbhori village under Fulchhari upazila of Gaibandha on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Country's flood situation continued deteriorating as water level of all major rivers except the rivers in the country's North-Eastern have been rising and flowing over or almost near to the danger mark (DM). The rising trend will continue in next 48 hours deteriorating flood situation more in 11 districts, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
According to the FFWC, water level of the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers, the Ganges-Padma rivers and the Khowai is rising and will continue rising in next 48 hours. But, the major rivers in the country's North-Eastern part are in falling trend and may continue to fall.
In this situation, the FFWC forecasted that the flood situation at low lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur,
Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Shariatpur and Faridpur districts may deteriorate in next 24 hours while the river Padma may cross danger level at Bhagyakul point.
It said the flood situation deteriorated in the Brahmaputra basin due to further rise in water levels of major rivers following onrush of water from the upstream.



