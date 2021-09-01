JS session from today on limited scale  

The 14th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will start today at 5:00pm at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

The head of the state

convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 (1) of the constitution.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session.









