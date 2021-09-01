Evaly owes Tk 311crore to customers

Evaly is indebted worth Tk 311 crore to almost 2 0 7,741 customers.

The Evely Managing Director Mohammad Russell told that the money would be repaid in 6 months.

The e commerce fraudster recently submitted an account of its debts to customers at the Ministry of Commerce.

According to Ministry of Commerce, the products ordered by afore mentioned customers have not been delivered yet.

However, Mohammad Russell, the founder and CEO of Evaly, claims that it is possible to make a profit from the ordered product and pay it within a maximum of six months.

"We are optimistic about the leading role of the Ministry of Commerce in creating this environment," said Russell.

The company owes Tk 311 crore to customers till July 15 this year. The total

due of the company till the current month including the accounts of various sellers and merchants stands Tk 544 crore.

A number of aggrieved customers have referred to the issue of debt as fraud.

"I have ordered a bike," said Nazmul Hosain. I didn't get that bike for more than six months. It is a kind of cheating with me. They have done business with the money of customers like me. But they did not give us the product. So isn't it cheating?" he added.

Meanwhile, a source there confirmed that more than 6,000 complaints have been lodged with the National Consumer Protection Department against the company of which more than 5,000 complaints have been settled. Works of remaining are underway.

The company also claims that 6 million orders have already been successfully delivered to customers.







