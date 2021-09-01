86 die, positivity rate drops to 11.95pc

The country witnessed 86 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday.

The death tally stands at 26,195. Some 3,357 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,500,618.

Besides, 4,102 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.03 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,425,985, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 11.95 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 16.81 percent and the death rate at 1.75 percent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country had tested 28,097 samples.

Among the deaths, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, 15 in Khulna, 12 in Rajshahi, nine in Sylhet, five in Rangpur, and two each died in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the 86 deceased, 44 were men and 42 were women.








