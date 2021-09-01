Govt to probe frequent collisions: Quader

The government has taken the issue of repeated ferry collision with the spans of Padma Bridge sincerely and started investigation to find out 'if there is any linkage of conspiracy or sabotage'.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of Awami League and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury responsible for looking after the shipping issues on Tuesday gave such indication while giving reaction to the issue to media.

A Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) owned ferry 'Birshreshtha Jahangir' collided with the 1-B span between pillars no. 2 and 3 of the bridge at around 6:45 am on Tuesday.

During the collision, the ferry's flag-stand broke down it could make no damage to the bridge.

While talking to media after visiting the spot on Tuesday, Obaidul Quader said no signs of damage were spotted in the span of the Padma Bridge.

"The spot was inspected by the officials of Bangladesh Army, BIWTC and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). They didn't find anything on the span that could mean collision or impact. I can say that there was no damage," he added.

"The height of the span from the water level is 18.3 metres," Obaidul said, adding, "Considering the issue of global warming, the height has been increased by 0.5 metre," he said.

About the collision, Obaidul also said, "We need to find out if there are any types of sabotage. Nothing should be taken lightly. A complete investigation will be carried out based on the videos of the incident. Bridges Division, Army, BIWTA and BIWTC will collaboratively work in the investigation."

"There is no reason for the bridge to be damaged in the way it has been designed. However, the problem must be reviewed here," he added.

While expressing his reaction to the issue, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Smell of deep conspiracy is there in the incidents of repeated hits. We are going to conduct an all-out investigation into the issue. Necessary steps will be taken, if any kind of conspiracy or intension of sabotage is found."

"It seems suspicious. Why the ferry was operated at so early in the morning. We have seen in the video that the ferry hit the span and its flag-stand was broken down. But, no sign of such accident was found during the inspection. According to the design of the bridge, there is no scope of hitting at such a height. Everything will be revealed in the probe," he added.

He informed that the master and sukanis (assistants) of previous accidents were quizzed after the incidents. Their physical conditions were also tested. But, nothing wrong was found. There were no ill motives. Those were just accidents. "It would also be inquired properly, if it's a conspiracy."

Earlier, on August 9 and 13 it happened and Ro-Ro Ferries hit the 10th pillar of the bridge.

Besides, ferries hit the pillars of Padma Bridge on the way from Banglabazar Ghat twice. On July 23 and 20 ferries hit the 16th and 17th pillars.

