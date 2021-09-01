Video
Price of LPG to rise again from today

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Monday announced the new price of LPG adjusting it with Saudi Contract Price (CP) for the month of September.
As per the new price, consumers will have to pay Tk 1,033 for a 12 kg LPG from September 1 instead of Tk 993, up by Tk 40.
However, the price of state-owned LP Gas Company Ltd will remain the same at Tk 591 for 12.5 kg as it has no relation with Saudi CP.
BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new LPG price through a virtual briefing while other members of the commission were present.
 "As the price of Saudi CP has gone up internationally we have to follow it in fixing the new price," said BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil, adding, "If the price comes down, we will act accordingly."  .
Last month, the price was raised by Tk 102 for the same quantity of LPG and the prices of other quantities rose at the same ratio. However, the price of other
quantity cylinder would be changed accordingly including the auto gas.
"Armaco, the largest company of Saudi Arabia, announces its CP for bulk LPG at the concluding state of every month for the next month's transactions. We follow the Saudi CP as the local LPG operators import the bulk petroleum gas from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally," BERC Chairman said.
For the last few months the price of LPG has continued to rise at the international market.
Bangladesh import 1.2 million metric LP gas from international market annually, around 20 private companies dominate the local LPG market with more than 95 percent market share.
Based on the Saudi CP, the BERC also refined the price of auto gas price at a higher rate of Tk 50.56 instead of Tk 48.71 per litre.


