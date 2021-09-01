

Pori Moni granted bail

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Metropolitan Session granted her bail, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapas Paul.

In the bail hearing Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed her bail prayer while Advocate Mojibur Rahman pleaded for her bail as she became sick for staying several days in police custody.

On Sunday the same court fixed Tuesday for hearing on bail prayer of the actress after the High

Court issued a rule in this regard.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge court fixed September 13 for the bail hearing in the case under the Narcotics Control Act.

On Thursday the High Court issued a rule asking the lower court to explain why the order of the bail hearing on September 13 will not be cancelled.

Film actress Pori Moni filed a bail petition on August 22 with Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court challenging the lower court's bail rejection order.

On August 19, Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court rejected bail prayer of the actress.

She was previously placed on a seven-day remand in three phases for the same case.

On August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.

A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.

After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAB said the raid was conducted based on information gleaned from Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan.

Both of them were arrested the previous day. Pori was arrested on charges of carrying out illicit activities through DJ parties.

In a nearly simultaneous raid, movie producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his manager Sabuj Ali were also arrested.

RAB claimed that Raz ran a ring that used to host DJ parties in upscale Dhaka neighborhoods and supplied drugs, using the parties as a cover.

RAB brought drugs-related charges against Pori Moni and her aide Dipu in the case filed with Banani police on August 6.

Pori Moni, whose real name is Samsunnahar Smriti, hit the headlines in a major way back in June after levelling rape and murder attempt charges against several people.

On June 14, she filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and five others, accusing them of attempting to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8.

Following the filing of the case, law enforcers arrested Nasir, who later claimed that Pori Moni and her companions were in a drunken state on the night in question.

Despite getting bail, she could not come out of the jail as the bail documents have not reached the Kashimpur jail authority till Tuesday evening, said jailor Syed Shah Sharif.











