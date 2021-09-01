Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pori Moni granted bail

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Court Correspondent

Pori Moni granted bail

Pori Moni granted bail

Actress Shamsunnahar Smriti alias Pori Moni was granted interim bail by the Metropolitan Session Judge Court on Tuesday after 27 days into her detention.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of   Metropolitan Session granted her bail, said Additional Public Prosecutor Tapas Paul.
In the bail hearing Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed her bail prayer while Advocate Mojibur Rahman pleaded for her bail as she became sick for staying several days in police custody.
On Sunday the same court fixed Tuesday for hearing on bail prayer of the actress after the High
Court issued a rule in this regard.
Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge court fixed September 13 for the bail hearing in the case under the Narcotics Control Act.
On Thursday the High Court issued a rule asking the lower court to explain why the order of the bail hearing on September 13 will not be cancelled.
Film actress Pori Moni filed a bail petition on August 22 with Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court challenging the lower court's bail rejection order.
On August 19, Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court rejected bail prayer of the actress.  
She was previously placed on a seven-day remand in three phases for the same case.
On August 4, RAB conducted a four-hour operation and arrested Pori Moni and Dipu from a house in Banani. Various types of drugs were reportedly seized from her house.
A minibar was found at her residence where she would regularly arrange parties, according to RAB.
After the arrest, they were taken to the RAB Headquarters. Later, RAB-1 filed a case against the actress under the Narcotics Control Act.
RAB said the raid was conducted based on information gleaned from Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan.
Both of them were arrested the previous day. Pori was arrested on charges of carrying out illicit activities through DJ parties.
In a nearly simultaneous raid, movie producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his manager Sabuj Ali were also arrested.
RAB claimed that Raz ran a ring that used to host DJ parties in upscale Dhaka neighborhoods and supplied drugs, using the parties as a cover.
RAB brought drugs-related charges against Pori Moni and her aide Dipu in the case filed with Banani police on August 6.
Pori Moni, whose real name is Samsunnahar Smriti, hit the headlines in a major way back in June after levelling rape and murder attempt charges against several people.
On June 14, she filed a case against businessman Nasir U Mahmood and five others, accusing them of attempting to rape and murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on the night of June 8.
Following the filing of the case, law enforcers arrested Nasir, who later claimed that Pori Moni and her companions were in a drunken state on the night in question.
Despite getting bail, she could not come out of the  jail as the bail documents  have not   reached  the Kashimpur jail authority till  Tuesday evening, said jailor Syed Shah Sharif.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell
JS session from today on limited scale  
Evaly owes Tk 311crore to customers
86 die, positivity rate drops to 11.95pc
Govt to probe frequent collisions: Quader
Price of LPG to rise again from today
Pori Moni granted bail
US military disabled scores of aircraft before leaving Kabul


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft