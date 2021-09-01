Video
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021
Front Page

US military disabled scores of aircraft before leaving Kabul

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021

WASHINGTON, Aug 31: The US military disabled scores of aircraft and armored vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defense system at the Kabul airport before it left Monday, a US general said.
Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said 73 aircraft that were already at Hamid Karzai International Airport were "demilitarized," or rendered useless, by US troops before they
wrapped up the two-week evacuation of the Taliban-controlled country.
"Those aircraft will never fly again... They'll never be able to be operated by anyone," he said. "Most of them are non-mission capable to begin with. But certainly they'll never be able to be flown again."
He said the Pentagon, which built up a force of nearly 6,000 troops to occupy and operate Kabul's airport when the airlift began on August 14, left behind around 70 MRAP armored tactical vehicles -- which can cost up to $1 million apiece -- that it disabled before leaving, and 27 Humvees.    -AFP


