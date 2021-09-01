Video
India announces maiden official talks with Taliban

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 31: India today announced to have established first official contacts with Afghan Taliban with its ambassador to Qatar holding talks with a top Taliban leader at its embassy in Doha.
Indian foreign ministry said their envoy Deepak Mittal met head of Taliban's Political Office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai adding that the meeting took place at the request of the
Taliban side.
"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," a foreign ministry statement said.
The foreign office said Mittal conveyed Stanekzai the India's fears that anti-India militants could use Afghanistan's soil to mount attacks but "the Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed".
"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," the statement read.
The development came when earlier media reports said the Taliban wanted political and economic ties with India.
according to officials and reports India invested over US$3 billion in development work in Afghanistan and had built close ties with the US-backed Kabul government but was visibly exposed to a state of dilemma with the Taliban takeover following a rapid advance.
International media reports including Reuters, quoting Indian government sources , however, said New Delhi established informal contacts with the group In June in Doha.    -BSS


