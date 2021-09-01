Video
Consensus govt to be formed in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31: Afghanistan will form a government within days, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Tuesday, after weeks of uncertainty following the Taliban's conquest of the country.
"We expect that a consensus government will be formed in the coming days in Afghanistan," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a news conference in Islamabad.
Officially, Pakistan said it
supported a political solution, but there is no sign that it pressed the Taliban to make a deal with the Ghani government. We will soon see if the Taliban includes other political parties in the new regime.
Islamist parties in Pakistan have celebrated the victory in Afghanistan. Undoubtedly the ISI is hailing the fall of Kabul as their humbling of a second superpower, but it is savvy enough to do its gloating in private.
The Afghan Taliban and their Pakistani army patrons are back in Kabul before the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Pakistan's army Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI) has backed the Taliban since the group's origin in the mid-1990s.
Under intense pressure in September 2001, the ISI briefly removed its experts and assistance, creating the same panic and flight to the Taliban that the U.S. withdrawal just did to the Afghan army. But the ISI quickly renewed its support and that aid continues today. The Taliban/ISI victory in Afghanistan will have significant consequences for Pakistan, some of which may be dangerous and violent.
Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, was trained by the ISI during the war against the Soviets in the 1980s. When he was wounded, he got medical attention in a Pakistani hospital. After the Soviets retreated out of Afghanistan, he was one of many warlords fighting for control of the country.     -REUTERS


