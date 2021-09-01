Six to walk gallows



No remorse: Three of the convicted militants. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The death row convicts are Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major (sacked) Zia, Akram Hossain, Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair and Asadullah alias Foyjul.

The court acquitted Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury and Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid as the charges against them could not be proven.

Zia, Akram, Sabbirul and Junaid are on the run, while Mozammel, Arafat, Abdullah and Asadullah are behind bars.

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the four accused.

The Tribunal also fined Tk 50 thousand to each of the convicts.

In his observation, the Judge said, "Being members of militant group Ansar-al-Islam, the six accused played an important role in killing Xulhaz and Tonoy. If the perpetrators remain alive, other activists of the group may feel encouraged to commit similar offence. And so, they will not get any compassion."

After hearing the judgement, the accused showed arrogant body language towards the police when the latter were putting handcuffs on their wrists.

One of the accused, Arafat reacted, "This man-created judicial process is under our feet."

Another accused Asadullah said, "Alhamdulillah, we shall be successful in Akherat (the world hereafter)."

Another posed the question, "Is there no human rights and freedom of expression for the militants?"

On August 23, the tribunal fixed Tuesday for pronouncement of judgement after completing the arguments of both sides -- prosecution and defence.

Victim Xulhaz Mannan also edited Roopbaan, Bangladesh's first LGBT magazine.

Tonoy, 26, was involved with the Lok Natyadal theatre group. He taught drama to children at an organisation called the People's Theatre.

Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Tonoy were hacked to death at an apartment in the capital's Kalabagan area on April 25 in 2016.

Militants, in the guise of courier service workers, attacked Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Tonoy at their apartment.

Inspector Monirul Islam of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit submitted charge sheet on May 12 in 2019, against eight activists of Ansar-al-Islam.

Sacked Major Syed Ziaul Haque, chief of Ansar-al-Islam's military wing, gave the order to carry out the murder, according to the sheet.

Four of the militants gave confessional statements under Section 164, confessing their involvement in the murder.

A total of 24 prosecution witnesses were examined by the tribunal.

Public Prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan represented the state in the court while ABM Khairul Islam Liton and Nazrul Islam represented the accused.

After the judgement, defence lawyer ABM Khairul Islam Liton said he did not get justice and would go to higher court against the judgement.

On the other hand, Public Prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan told this correspondent that he is satisfied over the judgement.









