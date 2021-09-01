

Pranab Mukherjee to be remembered for his support and love for BD: PM

In a video message aired in the First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, she said, "It was hard to pass a year without Pranab dada (brother). He was a true friend of Bangladesh and a great political icon of the subcontinent."

"I pay my deep homage to the memory of this towering personality on his death anniversary," she also said.

Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF) organised the lecture to commemorate the First Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee and begin the Foundation's journey dedicated to the cause of taking his legacy forward.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu also addressed the function.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also delivered video messages on the occasion.

Sheikh Hasina said that the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee has created a vacuum in the intellectual as well as in the political arena of the sub-continent.

"He would remain as an inspiration for the coming generations of our region," she added.

The Prime Minister thanked "Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation", especially Sharmishtha Mukherjee, for inviting her to speak at this programme.

In her video message, she said, "Pranab dada had deep love for Bangladesh. His contribution to our great Liberation War would never be forgotten." -BSS









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as a true friend of Bangladesh, saying, "We would remember him for his support and love for Bangladesh."In a video message aired in the First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, she said, "It was hard to pass a year without Pranab dada (brother). He was a true friend of Bangladesh and a great political icon of the subcontinent.""I pay my deep homage to the memory of this towering personality on his death anniversary," she also said.Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF) organised the lecture to commemorate the First Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee and begin the Foundation's journey dedicated to the cause of taking his legacy forward.Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu also addressed the function.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also delivered video messages on the occasion.Sheikh Hasina said that the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee has created a vacuum in the intellectual as well as in the political arena of the sub-continent."He would remain as an inspiration for the coming generations of our region," she added.The Prime Minister thanked "Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation", especially Sharmishtha Mukherjee, for inviting her to speak at this programme.In her video message, she said, "Pranab dada had deep love for Bangladesh. His contribution to our great Liberation War would never be forgotten." -BSS