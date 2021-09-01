Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 September, 2021, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Pranab Mukherjee to be remembered for his support and love for BD: PM

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 385

Pranab Mukherjee to be remembered for his support and love for BD: PM

Pranab Mukherjee to be remembered for his support and love for BD: PM

Prime  Minister Sheikh Hasina  described former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee as a true friend of Bangladesh, saying, "We would remember him for his support and love for Bangladesh."
In a video message aired in the First Pranab Mukherjee Memorial Lecture, she said, "It was hard to pass a year without Pranab dada (brother). He was a true friend of Bangladesh and a great political icon of the subcontinent."
"I pay my deep homage to the memory of this towering personality on his death anniversary," she also said.
Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation (PMLF) organised the lecture to commemorate the First Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee and begin the Foundation's journey dedicated to the cause of taking his legacy forward.
Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu also addressed the function.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also delivered  video messages on the occasion.
Sheikh Hasina said that the death of Shri Pranab Mukherjee has created a vacuum in the intellectual as well as in the political arena of the sub-continent.
"He would remain as an inspiration for the coming generations of our region," she added.
The Prime Minister thanked "Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation", especially Sharmishtha Mukherjee, for inviting her to speak at this programme.
In her video message, she said, "Pranab dada had deep love for Bangladesh. His contribution to our great Liberation War would never be forgotten."    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Flood situation worsens as major rivers swell
JS session from today on limited scale  
Evaly owes Tk 311crore to customers
86 die, positivity rate drops to 11.95pc
Govt to probe frequent collisions: Quader
Price of LPG to rise again from today
Pori Moni granted bail
US military disabled scores of aircraft before leaving Kabul


Latest News
Covid: Two more dies in Bogura
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months
Japan puts Moderna vaccine on hold
NZ to bat in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Weather disasters killed 2 million in last 50 years, says UN agency
5 shops gutted in Pirojpur
Momen: Future belongs to technologies
Mural of Jahanara Imam inaugurated at MBSTU
Prof Saleheen Qadri passes away
Body of Captain Nawshad to be brought back Thursday
Most Read News
Terrorism will be the concern during Taliban rule
Prosperous Bangladesh lies in Bangabandhu’s ideals
Financial inclusion through agent banking
Pilot Nawshad, who suffered heart attack in mid-air, dies
Corona anti-body test machine inaugurated at BSMMU
UK to help British venture capitalists to fund BD startups
Nine more services added to BIDA one stop portal
Love, peace and freedom: Philosophy of Bangabandhu
Langer says Australia in 'better place' after talks
Mahbubul Alam Hanif speaks at a food distribution programm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft