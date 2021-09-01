‘Stop sending unskilled, illiterate workers abroad’

Speakers at a dialogue on Sunday emphasized suspension of sending unskilled and illiterate workers, cleaning professionals and domestic workers from Bangladesh to different countries to uphold the country's image globally.

They also urged the government to remove the provision of 'Overseas Employment and Migrants Act, 2013', through which errant international recruiting agencies can get relieved from the allegations of fraudulence or misconduct by mutual understanding.

Bangladesh Parliament-arians Caucus on Migration and Development and WARBE Development Foundation jointly organized the 'Participatory Dialogue between Parliamentarians' Caucus and Media Professionals on Climate-Induced Migration, IDPs and Migrants Welfare' at a city hotel.

PROKAS, a project under British Council and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) provided necessary support to organize the dialogue aiming at having an effective discussion on migrants' rights and opportunities for future collaboration among the Parliamentarians' Caucus, journalists, media professionals, and CSOs.

Among organizers, Caucus General Secretary Mahjabeen Khaled presented the key speech and members Jatiya Party lawmaker Ahsan Adelur Rahman, ruling Awami League lawmakers Adiba Anjum Mita, Selina Jahan Lita and Khadiza Nasreen, former AL lawmaker Nabi Newaz, WARBE Foundation's Executive Director Syed Saiful Haque and Director Jasiya Kahtun spoke.

Among the journalists, the Dhaka Tribune Executive Editor Riaz Ahmed, the Daily Observer Chief Reporter Mohosinul Karim, New Age Chief Reporter Mustafizur Rahman, the Prothom Alo English version's deputy head Rabiul Islam, The Daily Star Diplomatic Correspondent Porimal Palma, Staff Correspondent Jamil Mahmud and Bangla Vision TV's Special Correspondent Meraj Hossain Gazi spoke at the programme.