NU VC mother Khurshida dies

Khurshida Begum, mother of National University (NU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) died on Sunday (August 30) at Square Hospital in the capital. She was 70.

She was buried at her family graveyard after Asr prayer at Mirhar village under Nalchity upazila in Jhalokati.

Khurshida Begum was suffering from Covid-19. Later, she was on life support after tested Covid -19 negative.

She left behind three sons, two daughters and host of well-wishers to mourn her death. NU teachers, officials and employees condoled the death. They prayed salvation of the departed soul.







