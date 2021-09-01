DU, Kyungpook Nat’l Univ of Korea ink MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Plant Taxonomy Laboratory of Dhaka University (DU) Botany Department and Insect Ecology Laboratory, School of Applied Biosciences, Kyungpook National University, Republic of Korea was signed through electronically on August 25.

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Prof Ohseok Kwon, Insect Ecology Laboratory, School of Applied Biosciences, Kyungpook National University, Republic of Korea signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

According to the MoU, both parties will undertake collaborative academic and research programmes to expand and promote their mutual interests.

Besides, students, faculty members and publications will be exchanged between the two universities.

Before signing, DU VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman has officially approved the MoU for electronic signing. The VC hoped that this MoU would open the new horizon of the research between these two universities.







