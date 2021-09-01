Video
JnU sets online exam policy

Published : Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
JnU Correspondent

The 55th meeting of Jagannath University (JnU) academic council on Tuesday cleared the policy of online examination.
According to the meeting decision, examinations will be taken with physical presence, if the campus is opened and if the campus remains closed, the exams will be online. Students will be informed four weeks before the date to prepare for the exams.
After the meeting, JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Imdadul Haque said, "If the campus is opened then physical presence examination will be taken otherwise, the exam will be online". Students will be informed 4 weeks before the date to prepare for the exam, he added.
Dean of the Faculty of Science Rabindranath Mandal said, "Based on the discussion, we have set the policy for online exams today, but we will not take online exams now." We are in favor of taking physical exams but the government has not yet made a final decision on opening the campus, so as an alternative we are preparing online so that we do not have to waste any time.


