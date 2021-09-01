Dhaka’s waste management in chaos  

What came up in a recent report in this daily on the capital's water logging crisis is a matter of huge concern.



Speakers to have voiced concern at the National Press Club, organised by Action Aid, simply paints a grim picture of sheer negligence, mismanagement and utter indifference of our waste management authorities.



Rather disappointingly, Dhaka North and South city corporations' reluctance has been pointed out behind the failure to deal with the city's waste management. Their handling of slum waste, e waste and medical waste is substandard compared to their household waste management.



Experts held responsible the absence of government's solid waste management policy in this connection.



Dhaka, a textbook example of unplanned urbanization, burdened with overpopulation will benefit little from the existing archaic and traditional system of waste management.



The point, however, types of wastes are changing here in sync with modern lifestyle day by day requiring a time befitting waste management system.



Unfortunately, we are still relying on that age-old landfill centric waste management system that can hardly cope up with growing loads of trash in the city.



It is time to introduce scientific methods to reduce, reuse and recycle all types of waste to address the growing garbage threat especially, the solid waste that does not get decomposed under soil.



Keeping pace with growing population and industrial activities, generation of solid waste is increasing day by day and indiscriminate disposal of these wastes into nearby drains, canals and water-bodies are blocking the drainage system severely impeding water outflow.



We can have an idea about how our capital itself is turning into a mega dustbin. "Prism", a waste collecting organization alone collects 12 tonnes of medical waste every day from different hospitals in the city and the remaining are dumped here and there triggering health and environmental risks.



According to a 2020 report, some 6,250 tonnes of garbage are produced in both city corporations every day.



Keeping in mind that Dhaka has repeatedly topped global indexes as one of the worst liveable cities in recent years. Parameters and categories of the indexes are based on are air, water, health and environment. Most importantly, all these categories are directly linked to waste management.



It is equally important to launch a massive waste management awareness programme to restore discipline among our city dwellers. They must comply with rules of a systematic garbage disposal mechanism and dump waste at a designated time and place.



Lastly, we expect our city mayors to stick to their commitment to make the capital cleaner and free of waste. They must convert their pledges and commitments by introducing an effective waste management mechanism the soonest.



Actions speak louder than words.