Protect endangered fish species

Dear Sir,

Various species of fish in the country are now on the verge of extinction. If we delve deep into the issue we shall find a number of reasons behind it. Indiscriminate use of pesticides and chemical fertilizer including disposal of factory wastes in canals and water bodies are chiefly responsible for it. Besides, in the name of urbanization, many unplanned and rash activities like illegal grabbing of natural water bodies are taking place. As a result, the natural course of these water bodies are changing leading to the extinction of many local and indigenous fishes.



It is also keeping adverse impact on thousands of fishermen across the country. They are being compelled to quit their ancestral occupation. Taste of those native fishes is beyond comparison.



Although the country is now self-sufficient in fish production through artificial breeding and culture, that genuine taste and flavour of those native fishes is really missing.



Government should take proper steps to prevent our native fishes from extinction.



Bahar,

Keraniganj