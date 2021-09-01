

Withdrawing troops doesn’t mean US exit from Afghanistan



Since the evacuation has been launched in mid-August 2021, the United States evacuated more than 117,000 people. However, people around the world have seen how Afghans desperately sought to leave Afghanistan-- being afraid of persecution and death. Analysts deem and speculate the Afghanistan war is one of the remarkable failures of the US that eroded not only billions of dollars but also thousands of lives within a very short period from the sides of invaders and the occupied ones as well.



Was the commencement of the war the right decision for the USA at all? The answer has been coined in thousands of articles published throughout the world. Apart from this, the terrorist attacks of the ISIS-K have brought the Taliban and the US at a platform. No misgiving in this current that the dramatic development will certainly bring out many startling upshots.



No sooner had the bombings took place in Kabul than the CIA and United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) identified that ISIS-K conducted the derogative and scathing operation. Within no time, the US underwent incessant communication with Taliban leaders who were also baffled at this abrupt mischief. As consequence, the US extremely sought the forthright facilitation of the Taliban to identify the fugitive nefarious IS members who were pertained to this heinous operation.



Joe Biden said, "We will hunt you (the attackers) down. We will not forgive, we will not forget." The words accord the words of erstwhile president George Walker Bush who declared the commencement of the war in 2001 immediately after the 9/11 attacks. In the name of 'war on terror' the then president, however, had taken over Afghanistan and hunted thousands of Afghanis who were directly or indirectly involved with Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.



This takeover could be terminated after the killing of Osama Bin Laden on May 02, 2011, but in the name of democracy restoration and rebuilding peace, the US stayed and set up uncountable welfare developments. Health management, women education and much more progressions had been secured by the US forces and Afghan government by the time.



In contrast, the US Forces also has some liability of performing many war crimes that have been come out in the investigation reports of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and so on. However, going out of the anecdotes, some recent astonishing developments between the US and Taliban have successfully prolapsed the spotlight concentration. The most probable two distinctive foreign policy developments are going to be ensued after the ISIS-K attack in Kabul that will make up their mind to be an ally to conduct 'war on terror' against ISIS.



Taking into consideration the response of the Taliban and the USCENTCOM on this incident, the USCENTCOM sought grave security aid from the Taliban till the evacuation gets finished off. Taliban also saw eye to eye to be there with any assistance. Moreover, CENTCOM offered Taliban to work en bloc against the IS, therefore Taliban also showed their positive stances to stand with them. This is absolutely a dramatic development world had seen last few days which is ticklish and arduous to be absorbed by the pundits.



To be concerned with another major shortcoming of the Taliban, they were a non-state actor who used to battle against the Afghan government in local provinces. Their first-term government was incompetent to show that they are capable of running a state and cope it up with the contemporary world. Many years have passed and again Taliban resurgence has been successful by taking over the power. Though they succeeded they still lack the power of management that has been audited in the last few days.



It marks an indubitable posture that the Taliban is still incompetent to preclude ISIS and must be dependent on the US. Analysts argue the US would intertwine as it lost 13 members of its Navy personnel. If this happens, the Taliban and the US will work together, therefore world people will experience an unexpected upshot verily once in a blue moon. Even after this, it would not surprise anyone that the US recognises the Taliban government.



This stunning development is ridiculous, anecdotic and sometimes more than implausible. However, the US proved that stepping back one's leg doesn't imply their exit. They ran along but soon become involved in another internationalist policy. The US democrats seldom follow isolationist policy, history delineates. The US, however, must be sincere to restoring peace and to take apt military measurements to bring ISIS to a halt.

The writer is a freelance

columnist and student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka









During the last periods of the US troops and personnel evacuation from Kabul, Afghanistan on 26th August (Thursday), three major terrorist attacks took place inside and outside of the Kabul Airport. Approximately more than200 people were wounded and 170 were killed, of them13 were US naval personnel.Since the evacuation has been launched in mid-August 2021, the United States evacuated more than 117,000 people. However, people around the world have seen how Afghans desperately sought to leave Afghanistan-- being afraid of persecution and death. Analysts deem and speculate the Afghanistan war is one of the remarkable failures of the US that eroded not only billions of dollars but also thousands of lives within a very short period from the sides of invaders and the occupied ones as well.Was the commencement of the war the right decision for the USA at all? The answer has been coined in thousands of articles published throughout the world. Apart from this, the terrorist attacks of the ISIS-K have brought the Taliban and the US at a platform. No misgiving in this current that the dramatic development will certainly bring out many startling upshots.No sooner had the bombings took place in Kabul than the CIA and United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) identified that ISIS-K conducted the derogative and scathing operation. Within no time, the US underwent incessant communication with Taliban leaders who were also baffled at this abrupt mischief. As consequence, the US extremely sought the forthright facilitation of the Taliban to identify the fugitive nefarious IS members who were pertained to this heinous operation.Joe Biden said, "We will hunt you (the attackers) down. We will not forgive, we will not forget." The words accord the words of erstwhile president George Walker Bush who declared the commencement of the war in 2001 immediately after the 9/11 attacks. In the name of 'war on terror' the then president, however, had taken over Afghanistan and hunted thousands of Afghanis who were directly or indirectly involved with Al-Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden.This takeover could be terminated after the killing of Osama Bin Laden on May 02, 2011, but in the name of democracy restoration and rebuilding peace, the US stayed and set up uncountable welfare developments. Health management, women education and much more progressions had been secured by the US forces and Afghan government by the time.In contrast, the US Forces also has some liability of performing many war crimes that have been come out in the investigation reports of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and so on. However, going out of the anecdotes, some recent astonishing developments between the US and Taliban have successfully prolapsed the spotlight concentration. The most probable two distinctive foreign policy developments are going to be ensued after the ISIS-K attack in Kabul that will make up their mind to be an ally to conduct 'war on terror' against ISIS.Taking into consideration the response of the Taliban and the USCENTCOM on this incident, the USCENTCOM sought grave security aid from the Taliban till the evacuation gets finished off. Taliban also saw eye to eye to be there with any assistance. Moreover, CENTCOM offered Taliban to work en bloc against the IS, therefore Taliban also showed their positive stances to stand with them. This is absolutely a dramatic development world had seen last few days which is ticklish and arduous to be absorbed by the pundits.To be concerned with another major shortcoming of the Taliban, they were a non-state actor who used to battle against the Afghan government in local provinces. Their first-term government was incompetent to show that they are capable of running a state and cope it up with the contemporary world. Many years have passed and again Taliban resurgence has been successful by taking over the power. Though they succeeded they still lack the power of management that has been audited in the last few days.It marks an indubitable posture that the Taliban is still incompetent to preclude ISIS and must be dependent on the US. Analysts argue the US would intertwine as it lost 13 members of its Navy personnel. If this happens, the Taliban and the US will work together, therefore world people will experience an unexpected upshot verily once in a blue moon. Even after this, it would not surprise anyone that the US recognises the Taliban government.This stunning development is ridiculous, anecdotic and sometimes more than implausible. However, the US proved that stepping back one's leg doesn't imply their exit. They ran along but soon become involved in another internationalist policy. The US democrats seldom follow isolationist policy, history delineates. The US, however, must be sincere to restoring peace and to take apt military measurements to bring ISIS to a halt.The writer is a freelancecolumnist and student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka